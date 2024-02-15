World Ranking
Ukraine
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
24th
Current rank
11th
Highest Rank
132nd
Lowest Rank
40th
Average Rank
30
Biggest climb
13
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|24
|-
|-
2023
|22
|22
|30
2022
|26
|26
|27
2021
|25
|24
|27
2020
|24
|23
|24
2019
|24
|22
|30
2018
|28
|27
|35
2017
|35
|24
|37
2016
|30
|19
|30
2015
|29
|24
|35
Ukrainian Association of Football's details
Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?
Ranking Procedures
How rankings are calculated?