Ukraine
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
22
1
Korea Republic
Korea Republic
1566.21
23
2
Australia
Australia
1554.82
24
2
Ukraine
Ukraine
1553.35
25
1
Austria
Austria
1546.1
26
Sweden
Sweden
1531.13
Highlights
24th
Current rank
11th
Highest Rank
132nd
Lowest Rank
40th
Average Rank
30
Biggest climb
13
Biggest fall
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
24--
2023
222230
2022
262627
2021
252427
2020
242324
2019
242230
2018
282735
2017
352437
2016
301930
2015
292435
