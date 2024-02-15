World Ranking
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
90
1
Haiti
HaitiHAI
1262.5
91
1
Curaçao
CuraçaoCUW
1262.48
92
Uganda
UgandaUGA
1246.88
93
24
Angola
AngolaANG
1238.11
94
1
Armenia
ArmeniaARM
1237.15
Highlights
92nd
Current rank
62nd
Highest Rank
121st
Lowest Rank
90th
Average Rank
49
Biggest climb
46
Biggest fall
Timeline
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
92--
2023
928992
2022
898490
2021
828286
2020
797679
2019
777780
2018
757383
2017
757075
2016
726273
2015
636377
Federation of Uganda Football Associations's details

Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?

Read more about the Federation of Uganda Football Associations
