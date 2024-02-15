World Ranking
Uganda
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
92nd
Current rank
62nd
Highest Rank
121st
Lowest Rank
90th
Average Rank
49
Biggest climb
46
Biggest fall
Timeline
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|92
|-
|-
2023
|92
|89
|92
2022
|89
|84
|90
2021
|82
|82
|86
2020
|79
|76
|79
2019
|77
|77
|80
2018
|75
|73
|83
2017
|75
|70
|75
2016
|72
|62
|73
2015
|63
|63
|77
