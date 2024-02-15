World Ranking
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
67
6
Ghana
GhanaGHA
1363.42
68
3
North Macedonia
North MacedoniaMKD
1362.17
69
5
United Arab Emirates
United Arab EmiratesUAE
1355.55
70
17
Jordan
JordanJOR
1343.6
71
2
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Bosnia and HerzegovinaBIH
1343.32
Highlights
69th
Current rank
42nd
Highest Rank
138th
Lowest Rank
78th
Average Rank
21
Biggest climb
21
Biggest fall
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
69--
2023
646472
2022
706870
2021
696874
2020
747174
2019
716571
2018
797481
2017
736475
2016
646474
2015
656580
