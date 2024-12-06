United Arab Emirates Football Association
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.uaefa.ae
Address
Zayed athletic city,
P.O. Box 916,
ABU DHABI
United Arab Emirates
Contact
Phone: +971-2/307 8333
Email:info@uaefa.ae
Fax: +971-2/307 8222
Organisation
President
Sheikh Hamdan AL NAHYAN
Vice President
Abdullah AL JUNAIBI
General Secretary
Mohammed AL DHAHERI
Treasurer
Hesham ALZAROONI
Media And Communication Manager
Salim AL NAQBI
Technical Director
Jan VAN WINCKEL
National Coach Men
PAULO BENTO
National Coach Women
Camila ORLANDO
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Salem Ali AL SHAMSI
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Lee PROBERT
Referee Coordinator
Mohamed ELASHMAWI
