United Arab Emirates Football Association

United Arab Emirates Football Association
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.uaefa.ae

Address

Zayed athletic city,

P.O. Box 916,

ABU DHABI

United Arab Emirates

Contact

Phone: +971-2/307 8333

Email:info@uaefa.ae

Fax: +971-2/307 8222

Organisation

President

Sheikh Hamdan AL NAHYAN

Vice President

Abdullah AL JUNAIBI

General Secretary

Mohammed AL DHAHERI

Treasurer

Hesham ALZAROONI

Media And Communication Manager

Salim AL NAQBI

Technical Director

Jan VAN WINCKEL

National Coach Men

PAULO BENTO

National Coach Women

Camila ORLANDO

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Salem Ali AL SHAMSI

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Lee PROBERT

Referee Coordinator

Mohamed ELASHMAWI

