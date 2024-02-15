World Ranking
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
39
10
Côte d'Ivoire
Côte d'IvoireCIV
1494.57
40
1
Czechia
CzechiaCZE
1494.04
41
13
Tunisia
TunisiaTUN
1491.15
42
2
Chile
ChileCHI
1489.82
43
13
Algeria
AlgeriaALG
1480.24
Highlights
41st
Current rank
14th
Highest Rank
65th
Lowest Rank
35th
Average Rank
14
Biggest climb
15
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
41--
2023
282832
2022
303036
2021
302530
2020
262627
2019
272529
2018
261438
2017
272742
2016
353448
2015
402241
Tunisian Football Association's details

Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?

Read more about the Tunisian Football Association
