Tunisian Football Association
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.ftf.org.tn
Address
Stade Annexe d'El Menzah,
Cité Olympique,
1003 EL MENZAH, TUNIS
Tunisia
Contact
Phone: +216-71/793 760
Email:directeur@ftf.org.tn
Fax: +216-71/783 843
Organisation
Chairperson of the Normalisation Committee
Kamel IDDIR
General Secretary
Wajdi AOUADI
Treasurer
Ibrahim ABID
Media And Communication Manager
Boussairi BOUJLEL
Technical Director
Mohamed Ali HAMMAMI
National Coach Men
Kais YAKOUBI
National Coach Women
Samir LANDOULSI
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Mourad DAAMI
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Mourad DAAMI
Referee Coordinator
Mourad DAAMI
Futsal Coordinator
Chaabane KAAFAR
Updates from the Tunisian Football Association
These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.
FIFA Club World Cup 2025™
African clubs react to FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ draw: “Being here is an honour”
6 Dec 2024