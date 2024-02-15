World Ranking
Trinidad and Tobago
Trinidad and Tobago
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
94
1
Armenia
ArmeniaARM
1237.15
95
Belarus
BelarusBLR
1232.8
96
Trinidad and Tobago
Trinidad and TobagoTRI
1228.05
97
2
Palestine
PalestinePLE
1227.2
98
1
Benin
BeninBEN
1225.1
Highlights
96th
Current rank
25th
Highest Rank
106th
Lowest Rank
70th
Average Rank
37
Biggest climb
28
Biggest fall
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
96--
2023
9696104
2022
104101104
2021
100100103
2020
103103105
2019
10492104
2018
927993
2017
877699
2016
784978
2015
494967
