World Ranking
Chinese Taipei
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
151
1
|1027.94
152
1
|1024.11
153
1
|1023.93
154
4
|1022.91
155
|1022.6
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
153rd
Current rank
121st
Highest Rank
191st
Lowest Rank
162nd
Average Rank
24
Biggest climb
14
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|153
|-
|-
2023
|154
|152
|156
2022
|157
|157
|158
2021
|158
|138
|158
2020
|138
|136
|138
2019
|138
|124
|138
2018
|124
|121
|143
2017
|135
|135
|161
2016
|157
|157
|191
2015
|182
|178
|188
