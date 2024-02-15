World Ranking
Chinese Taipei
Chinese Taipei
Back
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
151
1
Yemen
YemenYEM
1027.94
152
1
Liberia
LiberiaLBR
1024.11
153
1
Chinese Taipei
Chinese TaipeiTPE
1023.93
154
4
Hong Kong, China
Hong Kong, ChinaHKG
1022.91
155
Moldova
MoldovaMDA
1022.6
Full Men's ranking
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
153rd
Current rank
121st
Highest Rank
191st
Lowest Rank
162nd
Average Rank
24
Biggest climb
14
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
153--
2023
154152156
2022
157157158
2021
158138158
2020
138136138
2019
138124138
2018
124121143
2017
135135161
2016
157157191
2015
182178188
Chinese Taipei Football Association's details

Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?

Read more about the Chinese Taipei Football Association
Ranking Procedures
How rankings are calculated?
Men's Ranking Procedures

After a long period testing and analysing the best way to calculate the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking, a new model took effect in August 2018 after approval by the FIFA Council.

Men's Ranking Procedures
Women's Ranking Procedures

In the FIFA Women's World Ranking (WWR) teams are ranked according to a value that is a measure of their actual strength. One of the benefits of this is that a considerable amount can be learned about the ranking value (or rating points) of a team.

Women's Ranking Procedures

World Ranking

Men's Ranking

See latest status of the FIFA-Coca Cola Men's World Ranking

Go to Men's Ranking
Women's Ranking

See latest status of the FIFA-Coca Cola Women's World Ranking

Go to Women's Ranking