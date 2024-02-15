World Ranking
Timor-Leste
Timor-Leste
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
198
Somalia
SomaliaSOM
845.66
199
Seychelles
SeychellesSEY
845.53
200
Timor-Leste
Timor-LesteTLS
843.4
201
Gibraltar
GibraltarGIB
840.8
202
Bahamas
BahamasBAH
835.81
Highlights
200th
Current rank
146th
Highest Rank
206th
Lowest Rank
193rd
Average Rank
33
Biggest climb
19
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
200--
2023
200192200
2022
197197199
2021
196194197
2020
197196197
2019
196195201
2018
196190196
2017
191191196
2016
191170191
2015
170146187
