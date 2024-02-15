World Ranking
Timor-Leste
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
198
|845.66
199
|845.53
200
|843.4
201
|840.8
202
|835.81
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
200th
Current rank
146th
Highest Rank
206th
Lowest Rank
193rd
Average Rank
33
Biggest climb
19
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|200
|-
|-
2023
|200
|192
|200
2022
|197
|197
|199
2021
|196
|194
|197
2020
|197
|196
|197
2019
|196
|195
|201
2018
|196
|190
|196
2017
|191
|191
|196
2016
|191
|170
|191
2015
|170
|146
|187
