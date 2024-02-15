World Ranking
Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan
Back
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
139
1
Philippines
PhilippinesPHI
1086.17
140
1
Burundi
BurundiBDI
1085.83
141
Turkmenistan
TurkmenistanTKM
1078.25
142
Antigua and Barbuda
Antigua and BarbudaATG
1072.66
142
4
Indonesia
IndonesiaIDN
1072.66
Full Men's ranking
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
141st
Current rank
86th
Highest Rank
174th
Lowest Rank
132nd
Average Rank
34
Biggest climb
29
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
141--
2023
141137141
2022
135134135
2021
133130133
2020
132129132
2019
129129136
2018
127113130
2017
114112144
2016
142113143
2015
119119173
Football Federation of Turkmenistan's details

Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?

Read more about the Football Federation of Turkmenistan
Ranking Procedures
How rankings are calculated?
Men's Ranking Procedures

After a long period testing and analysing the best way to calculate the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking, a new model took effect in August 2018 after approval by the FIFA Council.

Men's Ranking Procedures
Women's Ranking Procedures

In the FIFA Women's World Ranking (WWR) teams are ranked according to a value that is a measure of their actual strength. One of the benefits of this is that a considerable amount can be learned about the ranking value (or rating points) of a team.

Women's Ranking Procedures

World Ranking

Men's Ranking

See latest status of the FIFA-Coca Cola Men's World Ranking

Go to Men's Ranking
Women's Ranking

See latest status of the FIFA-Coca Cola Women's World Ranking

Go to Women's Ranking