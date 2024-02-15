World Ranking
Turkmenistan
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
139
1
|1086.17
140
1
|1085.83
141
|1078.25
142
|1072.66
142
4
|1072.66
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
141st
Current rank
86th
Highest Rank
174th
Lowest Rank
132nd
Average Rank
34
Biggest climb
29
Biggest fall
Timeline
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|141
|-
|-
2023
|141
|137
|141
2022
|135
|134
|135
2021
|133
|130
|133
2020
|132
|129
|132
2019
|129
|129
|136
2018
|127
|113
|130
2017
|114
|112
|144
2016
|142
|113
|143
2015
|119
|119
|173
