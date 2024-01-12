Football Federation of Turkmenistan
Official Sitewww.tff.com.tm
Address
G.Kuliyev street 68,
744 001 ASHGABAT
Turkmenistan
Contact
Phone: +993-12/362660
Email:tkm@the-afc.com
Fax: +993-12/363433
Organisation
President
Guvanch OVEKOV
General Secretary
Serdar GELDIYEV
Treasurer
Jumamyrat DURDYYEV
Media And Communication Manager
Orazgeldi GELDIYEV
Technical Director
Rovshen MEREDOV
National Coach Men
Mergen ORAZOV
National Coach Women
Kamil MINGAZOV
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Allabergen SAPAEV
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Charymyrat KURBANOV
Referee Coordinator
Charymyrat KURBANOV
Futsal Coordinator
Guvanch KANAYEV
FIFA TV
Tender process opens for media rights to FIFA World Cup 26™ and FIFA Futsal World Cup 2024™
12 Jan 2024
President
Gianni Infantino visits Turkmenistan and discusses football development with President Serdar Berdimuhamedow
5 May 2023