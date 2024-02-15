World Ranking
Tajikistan
Tajikistan
Back
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
97
2
Palestine
PalestinePLE
1227.2
98
1
Benin
BeninBEN
1225.1
99
7
Tajikistan
TajikistanTJK
1218.89
100
Kazakhstan
KazakhstanKAZ
1215.16
101
12
Thailand
ThailandTHA
1206.72
Full Men's ranking
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
99th
Current rank
106th
Highest Rank
180th
Lowest Rank
137th
Average Rank
40
Biggest climb
20
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
99--
2023
106106110
2022
108108115
2021
116114121
2020
121121122
2019
121115121
2018
120118126
2017
126123151
2016
129129164
2015
148136160
Tajikistan Football Federation's details

Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?

Read more about the Tajikistan Football Federation
Ranking Procedures
How rankings are calculated?
Men's Ranking Procedures

After a long period testing and analysing the best way to calculate the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking, a new model took effect in August 2018 after approval by the FIFA Council.

Men's Ranking Procedures
Women's Ranking Procedures

In the FIFA Women's World Ranking (WWR) teams are ranked according to a value that is a measure of their actual strength. One of the benefits of this is that a considerable amount can be learned about the ranking value (or rating points) of a team.

Women's Ranking Procedures

World Ranking

Men's Ranking

See latest status of the FIFA-Coca Cola Men's World Ranking

Go to Men's Ranking
Women's Ranking

See latest status of the FIFA-Coca Cola Women's World Ranking

Go to Women's Ranking