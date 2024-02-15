World Ranking
Tajikistan
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
97
2
|1227.2
98
1
|1225.1
99
7
|1218.89
100
|1215.16
101
12
|1206.72
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
99th
Current rank
106th
Highest Rank
180th
Lowest Rank
137th
Average Rank
40
Biggest climb
20
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|99
|-
|-
2023
|106
|106
|110
2022
|108
|108
|115
2021
|116
|114
|121
2020
|121
|121
|122
2019
|121
|115
|121
2018
|120
|118
|126
2017
|126
|123
|151
2016
|129
|129
|164
2015
|148
|136
|160
