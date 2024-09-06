FIFA.com

Tajikistan Football Federation

Information
Contact

Official Site

www.fft.tj

Address

14/3 Ayni Street,

734 025 DUSHANBE

Tajikistan

Contact

Phone: +992-44/620 8181

Email:tajikfootball@yahoo.com

Fax: +992-44/620 8282

Organisation

President

Rustam EMOMALI

Vice President

Alisher URUNOV

Dilshod JURAEV

Khurshed MIRZO

General Secretary

Furkatzhon AKHMEDZHANOV

Treasurer

Hasan MUBOROV

Media And Communication Manager

Faridun SALIEV

Technical Director

Uvaydo DAVLATBEKOV

National Coach Men

Gela SHEKILADZE

National Coach Women

Mubin ERGASHEV

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Alisher URUNOV

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Rustam ABDULLOEV

Referee Coordinator

Rustam ABDULLOEV

Futsal Coordinator

Bakhtovar MELIKOV

