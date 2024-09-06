Tajikistan Football Federation
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.fft.tj
Address
14/3 Ayni Street,
734 025 DUSHANBE
Tajikistan
Contact
Phone: +992-44/620 8181
Email:tajikfootball@yahoo.com
Fax: +992-44/620 8282
Organisation
President
Rustam EMOMALI
Vice President
Alisher URUNOV
Dilshod JURAEV
Khurshed MIRZO
General Secretary
Furkatzhon AKHMEDZHANOV
Treasurer
Hasan MUBOROV
Media And Communication Manager
Faridun SALIEV
Technical Director
Uvaydo DAVLATBEKOV
National Coach Men
Gela SHEKILADZE
National Coach Women
Mubin ERGASHEV
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Alisher URUNOV
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Rustam ABDULLOEV
Referee Coordinator
Rustam ABDULLOEV
Futsal Coordinator
Bakhtovar MELIKOV
