World Ranking
Thailand
Thailand
Back
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
99
7
Tajikistan
TajikistanTJK
1218.89
100
Kazakhstan
KazakhstanKAZ
1215.16
101
12
Thailand
ThailandTHA
1206.72
102
1
Kosovo
KosovoKOS
1202.77
103
1
Aotearoa New Zealand
Aotearoa New ZealandNZL
1197.47
Full Men's ranking
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
101st
Current rank
43rd
Highest Rank
165th
Lowest Rank
100th
Average Rank
26
Biggest climb
25
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
101--
2023
113112114
2022
111111112
2021
115106122
2020
111111114
2019
113109116
2018
118116129
2017
130126138
2016
126117146
2015
133129145
The Football Association of Thailand's details

Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?

Read more about the The Football Association of Thailand
Ranking Procedures
How rankings are calculated?
Men's Ranking Procedures

After a long period testing and analysing the best way to calculate the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking, a new model took effect in August 2018 after approval by the FIFA Council.

Men's Ranking Procedures
Women's Ranking Procedures

In the FIFA Women's World Ranking (WWR) teams are ranked according to a value that is a measure of their actual strength. One of the benefits of this is that a considerable amount can be learned about the ranking value (or rating points) of a team.

Women's Ranking Procedures

World Ranking

Men's Ranking

See latest status of the FIFA-Coca Cola Men's World Ranking

Go to Men's Ranking
Women's Ranking

See latest status of the FIFA-Coca Cola Women's World Ranking

Go to Women's Ranking