15 February 2024
04 April 2024 (5 days)
99
7
|1218.89
100
|1215.16
101
12
|1206.72
102
1
|1202.77
103
1
|1197.47
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
101st
Current rank
43rd
Highest Rank
165th
Lowest Rank
100th
Average Rank
26
Biggest climb
25
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|101
|-
|-
2023
|113
|112
|114
2022
|111
|111
|112
2021
|115
|106
|122
2020
|111
|111
|114
2019
|113
|109
|116
2018
|118
|116
|129
2017
|130
|126
|138
2016
|126
|117
|146
2015
|133
|129
|145
