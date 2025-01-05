FIFA.com

The Football Association of Thailand

www.fathailand.org

Address

286 Ramkhamhaeng Road,

Hua Mak,

Bang Kapi,

10240 Bangkok

Thailand

Contact

Phone: +66/2011 7177 80

Email:secretariat@fathailand.org

Fax: +66/2065 1561

Organisation

President

Nualphan LAMSAM

Vice President

Adisak BENJASIRIWAN

Annop SINGTOTHONG

Chanvit PHALAJIVIN

Pa-Vin BHIROMBHAKDI

Wiluck LOHTONG

General Secretary

Kitibodee PRAVITRA

Media And Communication Manager

Amnoy NIMMANO

Technical Director

Songyos KLINSRISUK

National Coach Men

Masatada ISHII

National Coach Women

Futoshi IKEDA

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Pol POOLSAWAT

Referee Coordinator

Sivakorn PU-UDOM

Futsal Coordinator

Adisak BENJASIRIWAN

