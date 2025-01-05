The Football Association of Thailand
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.fathailand.org
Address
286 Ramkhamhaeng Road,
Hua Mak,
Bang Kapi,
10240 Bangkok
Thailand
Contact
Phone: +66/2011 7177 80
Email:secretariat@fathailand.org
Fax: +66/2065 1561
Organisation
President
Nualphan LAMSAM
Vice President
Adisak BENJASIRIWAN
Annop SINGTOTHONG
Chanvit PHALAJIVIN
Pa-Vin BHIROMBHAKDI
Wiluck LOHTONG
General Secretary
Kitibodee PRAVITRA
Media And Communication Manager
Amnoy NIMMANO
Technical Director
Songyos KLINSRISUK
National Coach Men
Masatada ISHII
National Coach Women
Futoshi IKEDA
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Pol POOLSAWAT
Referee Coordinator
Sivakorn PU-UDOM
Futsal Coordinator
Adisak BENJASIRIWAN
