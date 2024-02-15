World Ranking
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
194
Brunei Darussalam
Brunei DarussalamBRU
870.63
195
Pakistan
PakistanPAK
856.54
196
Tonga
TongaTGA
856.18
197
Cayman Islands
Cayman IslandsCAY
851.19
198
Somalia
SomaliaSOM
845.66
Highlights
196th
Current rank
163rd
Highest Rank
211th
Lowest Rank
188th
Average Rank
26
Biggest climb
9
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
196--
2023
196194196
2022
196196199
2021
199199203
2020
203203203
2019
203202207
2018
204204211
2017
206205206
2016
205204205
2015
204196204
