World Ranking
Tonga
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
194
|870.63
195
|856.54
196
|856.18
197
|851.19
198
|845.66
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
196th
Current rank
163rd
Highest Rank
211th
Lowest Rank
188th
Average Rank
26
Biggest climb
9
Biggest fall
Timeline
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|196
|-
|-
2023
|196
|194
|196
2022
|196
|196
|199
2021
|199
|199
|203
2020
|203
|203
|203
2019
|203
|202
|207
2018
|204
|204
|211
2017
|206
|205
|206
2016
|205
|204
|205
2015
|204
|196
|204
