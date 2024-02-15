World Ranking
Turks and Caicos Islands
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
204
Sri Lanka
Sri LankaSRI
822.03
205
Guam
GuamGUM
821.91
206
Turks and Caicos Islands
Turks and Caicos IslandsTCA
818.57
207
British Virgin Islands
British Virgin IslandsVGB
807.57
208
US Virgin Islands
US Virgin IslandsVIR
796.78
Highlights
206th
Current rank
158th
Highest Rank
211th
Lowest Rank
196th
Average Rank
27
Biggest climb
15
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
206--
2023
206201206
2022
206205206
2021
205203206
2020
203203203
2019
203203208
2018
208201211
2017
202201202
2016
201197201
2015
197176197
