World Ranking
Tanzania
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
119th
Current rank
65th
Highest Rank
175th
Lowest Rank
125th
Average Rank
29
Biggest climb
20
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|119
|-
|-
2023
|121
|121
|130
2022
|130
|130
|132
2021
|131
|130
|137
2020
|135
|134
|135
2019
|134
|131
|137
2018
|138
|136
|146
2017
|147
|114
|158
2016
|156
|123
|160
2015
|132
|100
|140
Tanzania Football Federation's details
Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?
Ranking Procedures
How rankings are calculated?