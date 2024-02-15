World Ranking
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
117
15
India
IndiaIND
1165.17
118
15
Guinea-Bissau
Guinea-BissauGNB
1164.01
119
2
Tanzania
TanzaniaTAN
1160.98
120
Libya
LibyaLBY
1159.51
121
2
Comoros
ComorosCOM
1156.45
Highlights
119th
Current rank
65th
Highest Rank
175th
Lowest Rank
125th
Average Rank
29
Biggest climb
20
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
119--
2023
121121130
2022
130130132
2021
131130137
2020
135134135
2019
134131137
2018
138136146
2017
147114158
2016
156123160
2015
132100140
