Tanzania Football Federation

Tanzania Football Federation
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.tff.or.tz

Address

Karume Memorial Stadium,

Uhuru/Shauri Moyo Road,

Ilala,

P.O. Box 1574,

DAR-ES-SALAAM

Tanzania

Contact

Phone: +255-755/264 181

Email:tanfootball@tff.or.tz

Fax: +255-222/861 815

Organisation

President

Wallace KARIA

Vice President

Athumani NYAMLANI

General Secretary

Kidao WILFRED

Treasurer

Daniel MSANGI

Media And Communication Manager

Boniface WAMBURA

Technical Director

Oscar MIRAMBO

National Coach Men

Hemed MOROCCO

National Coach Women

Hilda MASANCHE

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Hamdoui NASSOR

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Leslie LIUNDA

Referee Coordinator

Leslie LIUNDA

Futsal Coordinator

Kayuni SUNDAY

