Tanzania Football Federation
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.tff.or.tz
Address
Karume Memorial Stadium,
Uhuru/Shauri Moyo Road,
Ilala,
P.O. Box 1574,
DAR-ES-SALAAM
Tanzania
Contact
Phone: +255-755/264 181
Email:tanfootball@tff.or.tz
Fax: +255-222/861 815
Organisation
President
Wallace KARIA
Vice President
Athumani NYAMLANI
General Secretary
Kidao WILFRED
Treasurer
Daniel MSANGI
Media And Communication Manager
Boniface WAMBURA
Technical Director
Oscar MIRAMBO
National Coach Men
Hemed MOROCCO
National Coach Women
Hilda MASANCHE
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Hamdoui NASSOR
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Leslie LIUNDA
Referee Coordinator
Leslie LIUNDA
Futsal Coordinator
Kayuni SUNDAY
29 Mar 2024