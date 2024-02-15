World Ranking
Tahiti
Tahiti
Back
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
161
Maldives
MaldivesMDV
1003.48
162
Myanmar
MyanmarMYA
1000.46
163
Tahiti
TahitiTAH
999.48
164
Andorra
AndorraAND
998
165
Papua New Guinea
Papua New GuineaPNG
990.61
Full Men's ranking
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
163rd
Current rank
111th
Highest Rank
196th
Lowest Rank
155th
Average Rank
53
Biggest climb
22
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
163--
2023
163162164
2022
162159164
2021
159159161
2020
161161161
2019
161157161
2018
157152162
2017
152148153
2016
148148196
2015
189164191
Tahitian Football Association's details

Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?

Read more about the Tahitian Football Association
Ranking Procedures
How rankings are calculated?
Men's Ranking Procedures

After a long period testing and analysing the best way to calculate the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking, a new model took effect in August 2018 after approval by the FIFA Council.

Men's Ranking Procedures
Women's Ranking Procedures

In the FIFA Women's World Ranking (WWR) teams are ranked according to a value that is a measure of their actual strength. One of the benefits of this is that a considerable amount can be learned about the ranking value (or rating points) of a team.

Women's Ranking Procedures

World Ranking

Men's Ranking

See latest status of the FIFA-Coca Cola Men's World Ranking

Go to Men's Ranking
Women's Ranking

See latest status of the FIFA-Coca Cola Women's World Ranking

Go to Women's Ranking