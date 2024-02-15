World Ranking
Tahiti
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
163rd
Current rank
111th
Highest Rank
196th
Lowest Rank
155th
Average Rank
53
Biggest climb
22
Biggest fall
Timeline
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|163
|-
|-
2023
|163
|162
|164
2022
|162
|159
|164
2021
|159
|159
|161
2020
|161
|161
|161
2019
|161
|157
|161
2018
|157
|152
|162
2017
|152
|148
|153
2016
|148
|148
|196
2015
|189
|164
|191
