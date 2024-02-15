World Ranking
Syria
Syria
Back
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
87
3
Zambia
ZambiaZAM
1275.71
88
9
China PR
China PRCHN
1273.78
89
2
Syria
SyriaSYR
1265.51
90
1
Haiti
HaitiHAI
1262.5
91
1
Curaçao
CuraçaoCUW
1262.48
Full Men's ranking
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
89th
Current rank
68th
Highest Rank
152nd
Lowest Rank
103rd
Average Rank
33
Biggest climb
34
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
89--
2023
919094
2022
908891
2021
867686
2020
767679
2019
797987
2018
746876
2017
777596
2016
9694125
2015
125117152
Syrian Football Association's details

Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?

Read more about the Syrian Football Association
Ranking Procedures
How rankings are calculated?
Men's Ranking Procedures

After a long period testing and analysing the best way to calculate the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking, a new model took effect in August 2018 after approval by the FIFA Council.

Men's Ranking Procedures
Women's Ranking Procedures

In the FIFA Women's World Ranking (WWR) teams are ranked according to a value that is a measure of their actual strength. One of the benefits of this is that a considerable amount can be learned about the ranking value (or rating points) of a team.

Women's Ranking Procedures

World Ranking

Men's Ranking

See latest status of the FIFA-Coca Cola Men's World Ranking

Go to Men's Ranking
Women's Ranking

See latest status of the FIFA-Coca Cola Women's World Ranking

Go to Women's Ranking