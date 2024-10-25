FIFA.com

Syrian Football Association

Information
Contact

Official Site

www.sfa.sy

Address

Al Faihaa Sports Complex,

P.O. Box 421,

011 DAMASCUS

Syria

Contact

Phone: +963-11/443 0450

Email:syrianfa@hotmail.com

Fax: +963-11/333 5866

Organisation

General Secretary

Mohamed DAKOURI

Treasurer

Emad KASEM

Media And Communication Manager

Mohammad BACHAR

Technical Director

Muhannad AL FAKEER

National Coach Men

Jose Maria LANA

National Coach Women

Salim JABLAWI

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Mohammed KOUSA

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Khader HAJ KHADER

Referee Coordinator

Masoud TUFAYLIEH

Futsal Coordinator

Ahmad FESAL

