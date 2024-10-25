Syrian Football Association
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.sfa.sy
Address
Al Faihaa Sports Complex,
P.O. Box 421,
011 DAMASCUS
Syria
Contact
Phone: +963-11/443 0450
Email:syrianfa@hotmail.com
Fax: +963-11/333 5866
Organisation
General Secretary
Mohamed DAKOURI
Treasurer
Emad KASEM
Media And Communication Manager
Mohammad BACHAR
Technical Director
Muhannad AL FAKEER
National Coach Men
Jose Maria LANA
National Coach Women
Salim JABLAWI
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Mohammed KOUSA
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Khader HAJ KHADER
Referee Coordinator
Masoud TUFAYLIEH
Futsal Coordinator
Ahmad FESAL
