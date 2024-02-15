World Ranking
Eswatini
Eswatini
Back
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
147
St Kitts and Nevis
St Kitts and NevisSKN
1057.05
148
Lesotho
LesothoLES
1047.27
149
Eswatini
EswatiniSWZ
1045.88
150
1
Dominican Republic
Dominican RepublicDOM
1040.77
151
1
Yemen
YemenYEM
1027.94
Full Men's ranking
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
149th
Current rank
88th
Highest Rank
190th
Lowest Rank
142nd
Average Rank
38
Biggest climb
42
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
149--
2023
149144149
2022
143143147
2021
146146154
2020
153153153
2019
153139153
2018
141131141
2017
13388140
2016
100100134
2015
131130176
Eswatini Football Association's details

Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?

Read more about the Eswatini Football Association
Ranking Procedures
How rankings are calculated?
Men's Ranking Procedures

After a long period testing and analysing the best way to calculate the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking, a new model took effect in August 2018 after approval by the FIFA Council.

Men's Ranking Procedures
Women's Ranking Procedures

In the FIFA Women's World Ranking (WWR) teams are ranked according to a value that is a measure of their actual strength. One of the benefits of this is that a considerable amount can be learned about the ranking value (or rating points) of a team.

Women's Ranking Procedures

World Ranking

Men's Ranking

See latest status of the FIFA-Coca Cola Men's World Ranking

Go to Men's Ranking
Women's Ranking

See latest status of the FIFA-Coca Cola Women's World Ranking

Go to Women's Ranking