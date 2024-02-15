World Ranking
Eswatini
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
147
|1057.05
148
|1047.27
149
|1045.88
150
1
|1040.77
151
1
|1027.94
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
149th
Current rank
88th
Highest Rank
190th
Lowest Rank
142nd
Average Rank
38
Biggest climb
42
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|149
|-
|-
2023
|149
|144
|149
2022
|143
|143
|147
2021
|146
|146
|154
2020
|153
|153
|153
2019
|153
|139
|153
2018
|141
|131
|141
2017
|133
|88
|140
2016
|100
|100
|134
2015
|131
|130
|176
Eswatini Football Association's details
Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?
Ranking Procedures
How rankings are calculated?