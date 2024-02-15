World Ranking
Sweden
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
26th
Current rank
2nd
Highest Rank
45th
Lowest Rank
22nd
Average Rank
16
Biggest climb
11
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|26
|-
|-
2023
|26
|22
|26
2022
|23
|17
|25
2021
|18
|17
|20
2020
|20
|17
|20
2019
|17
|14
|18
2018
|14
|13
|24
2017
|18
|18
|45
2016
|41
|34
|41
2015
|35
|33
|45
Swedish Football Association's details
Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?
Ranking Procedures
How rankings are calculated?