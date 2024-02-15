World Ranking
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
24
2
Ukraine
UkraineUKR
1553.35
25
1
Austria
AustriaAUT
1546.1
26
Sweden
SwedenSWE
1531.13
27
Hungary
HungaryHUN
1525.13
28
14
Nigeria
NigeriaNGA
1522.26
Highlights
26th
Current rank
2nd
Highest Rank
45th
Lowest Rank
22nd
Average Rank
16
Biggest climb
11
Biggest fall
Timeline
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
26--
2023
262226
2022
231725
2021
181720
2020
201720
2019
171418
2018
141324
2017
181845
2016
413441
2015
353345
