Swedish Football Association

Swedish Football Association
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.svenskfotboll.se

Address

Evenemangsgatan 31 A,

P.O. Box 1216,

171 23 SOLNA

Sweden

Contact

Phone: +46-8/735 0900

Email:svff@svenskfotboll.se

Fax: +46-8/735 0901

Organisation

President

Fredrik REINFELDT

Vice President

Bert ANDERSSON

Joergen ERIKSSON

Lars-Christer OLSSON

Acting General Secretary

Tobias TIBELL

Treasurer

Kjell SAHLSTROM

Media And Communication Manager

Andreas JANSSON

Technical Director

Caroline SJOBLOM

Kim KALLSTROM

Peter WETTERGREN

National Coach Men

Jon Dahl TOMASSON

National Coach Women

Peter GERHARDSSON

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Karl Mattias JOHANSSON

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Goeran ENGSOO

Referee Coordinator

Stefan JOHANNESSON

Sweden Ranking
Full Men's ranking
Full Women's Ranking
