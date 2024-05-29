Swedish Football Association
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.svenskfotboll.se
Address
Evenemangsgatan 31 A,
P.O. Box 1216,
171 23 SOLNA
Sweden
Contact
Phone: +46-8/735 0900
Email:svff@svenskfotboll.se
Fax: +46-8/735 0901
Organisation
President
Fredrik REINFELDT
Vice President
Bert ANDERSSON
Joergen ERIKSSON
Lars-Christer OLSSON
Acting General Secretary
Tobias TIBELL
Treasurer
Kjell SAHLSTROM
Media And Communication Manager
Andreas JANSSON
Technical Director
Caroline SJOBLOM
Kim KALLSTROM
Peter WETTERGREN
National Coach Men
Jon Dahl TOMASSON
National Coach Women
Peter GERHARDSSON
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Karl Mattias JOHANSSON
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Goeran ENGSOO
Referee Coordinator
Stefan JOHANNESSON
