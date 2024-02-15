World Ranking
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
53
3
Saudi Arabia
Saudi ArabiaKSA
1441.4
54
2
Costa Rica
Costa RicaCRC
1437.57
55
1
Slovenia
SloveniaSVN
1431.4
56
3
Paraguay
ParaguayPAR
1430.73
57
2
Jamaica
JamaicaJAM
1421.54
Highlights
55th
Current rank
15th
Highest Rank
134th
Lowest Rank
56th
Average Rank
30
Biggest climb
20
Biggest fall
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
55--
2023
545461
2022
626265
2021
656266
2020
626264
2019
645865
2018
625565
2017
695169
2016
515067
2015
614564
