Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
48th
Current rank
14th
Highest Rank
150th
Lowest Rank
39th
Average Rank
92
Biggest climb
13
Biggest fall
Timeline
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|48
|-
|-
2023
|45
|45
|51
2022
|54
|45
|55
2021
|42
|34
|42
2020
|33
|32
|37
2019
|32
|29
|32
2018
|27
|24
|29
2017
|28
|19
|28
2016
|25
|23
|32
2015
|26
|14
|27
Slovakian Football Association's details
Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?
Ranking Procedures
How rankings are calculated?