Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
46
2
Norway
NorwayNOR
1472.36
47
4
Mali
MaliMLI
1469.81
48
3
Slovakia
SlovakiaSVK
1465.73
49
2
Greece
GreeceGRE
1453.95
50
2
Canada
CanadaCAN
1453.76
Highlights
48th
Current rank
14th
Highest Rank
150th
Lowest Rank
39th
Average Rank
92
Biggest climb
13
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
48--
2023
454551
2022
544555
2021
423442
2020
333237
2019
322932
2018
272429
2017
281928
2016
252332
2015
261427
