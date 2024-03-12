Slovakian Football Association
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.futbalsfz.sk
Address
Tomášikova 30C,
821 01 BRATISLAVA
Slovakia
Contact
Phone: +421-2/3910 3100
Email:office@futbalsfz.sk
Fax: +421-2/4820 6099
Organisation
President
Jan KOVACIK
Vice President
Ivan KOZAK
Karol BELANIK
Richard HAVRILLA
General Secretary
Peter PALENCIK
Treasurer
Marcel KORINEK
Media And Communication Manager
Monika JURIGOVA
Technical Director
Roman PIVARNIK
National Coach Men
Francesco CALZONA
National Coach Women
Peter KOPUN
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Marian RUZBARSKY
Referee Coordinator
Vladimir MEDVED
Futsal Coordinator
Marek KOVACIK
Updates from the Slovakian Football Association
These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.
