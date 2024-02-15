World Ranking
Suriname
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
144th
Current rank
84th
Highest Rank
191st
Lowest Rank
139th
Average Rank
58
Biggest climb
35
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|144
|-
|-
2023
|143
|141
|145
2022
|139
|139
|143
2021
|139
|136
|141
2020
|141
|139
|141
2019
|141
|141
|153
2018
|153
|153
|160
2017
|128
|107
|129
2016
|150
|147
|190
2015
|191
|150
|191
