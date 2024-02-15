World Ranking
Suriname
Suriname
Back
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
142
Antigua and Barbuda
Antigua and BarbudaATG
1072.66
142
4
Indonesia
IndonesiaIDN
1072.66
144
1
Suriname
SurinameSUR
1071.85
145
1
Ethiopia
EthiopiaETH
1068.79
146
1
Botswana
BotswanaBOT
1064.5
Full Men's ranking
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
144th
Current rank
84th
Highest Rank
191st
Lowest Rank
139th
Average Rank
58
Biggest climb
35
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
144--
2023
143141145
2022
139139143
2021
139136141
2020
141139141
2019
141141153
2018
153153160
2017
128107129
2016
150147190
2015
191150191
Surinamese Football Association's details

Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?

Read more about the Surinamese Football Association
Ranking Procedures
How rankings are calculated?
Men's Ranking Procedures

After a long period testing and analysing the best way to calculate the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking, a new model took effect in August 2018 after approval by the FIFA Council.

Men's Ranking Procedures
Women's Ranking Procedures

In the FIFA Women's World Ranking (WWR) teams are ranked according to a value that is a measure of their actual strength. One of the benefits of this is that a considerable amount can be learned about the ranking value (or rating points) of a team.

Women's Ranking Procedures

World Ranking

Men's Ranking

See latest status of the FIFA-Coca Cola Men's World Ranking

Go to Men's Ranking
Women's Ranking

See latest status of the FIFA-Coca Cola Women's World Ranking

Go to Women's Ranking