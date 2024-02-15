World Ranking
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
17
3
Senegal
SenegalSEN
1620.74
18
1
Japan
JapanJPN
1614.33
19
1
Switzerland
SwitzerlandSUI
1613.44
20
1
IR Iran
IR IranIRN
1608.23
21
2
Denmark
DenmarkDEN
1601.31
Highlights
19th
Current rank
3rd
Highest Rank
83rd
Lowest Rank
29th
Average Rank
22
Biggest climb
20
Biggest fall
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
19--
2023
181218
2022
121216
2021
131316
2020
161216
2019
12813
2018
868
2017
8411
2016
111118
2015
12918
Swiss Football Association's details

Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?

Read more about the Swiss Football Association
