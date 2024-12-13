Swiss Football Association
Contact
Official Sitewww.football.ch
Address
Worbstrasse 48,
3074 MURI BEI BERN
Switzerland
Contact
Phone: +41-31/950 8111
Email:info@football.ch
Organisation
President
Dominique BLANC
Vice President
Philipp STUDHALTER
Samuel SCHEIDEGGER
Sandro STROPPA
General Secretary
Robert BREITER
Treasurer
Marc BLATTER
Media And Communication Manager
Adrian ARNOLD
Technical Director
Patrick BRUGGMANN
Pierluigi TAMI
National Coach Men
Murat YAKIN
National Coach Women
Pia SUNDHAGE
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Sascha KEVER
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Sascha AMHOF
Referee Coordinator
Marco DETTWILER
Futsal Coordinator
Alexander RAPPAZ
