Swiss Football Association

Information
Contact

Official Site

www.football.ch

Address

Worbstrasse 48,

3074 MURI BEI BERN

Switzerland

Contact

Phone: +41-31/950 8111

Email:info@football.ch

Organisation

President

Dominique BLANC

Vice President

Philipp STUDHALTER

Samuel SCHEIDEGGER

Sandro STROPPA

General Secretary

Robert BREITER

Treasurer

Marc BLATTER

Media And Communication Manager

Adrian ARNOLD

Technical Director

Patrick BRUGGMANN

Pierluigi TAMI

National Coach Men

Murat YAKIN

National Coach Women

Pia SUNDHAGE

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Sascha KEVER

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Sascha AMHOF

Referee Coordinator

Marco DETTWILER

Futsal Coordinator

Alexander RAPPAZ

