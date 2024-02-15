World Ranking
São Tomé and Príncipe
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
191st
Current rank
115th
Highest Rank
208th
Lowest Rank
186th
Average Rank
53
Biggest climb
27
Biggest fall
Timeline
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|191
|-
|-
2023
|191
|184
|191
2022
|186
|183
|189
2021
|189
|187
|191
2020
|187
|181
|187
2019
|181
|180
|190
2018
|185
|179
|187
2017
|178
|151
|178
2016
|153
|150
|174
2015
|156
|156
|193
São Tomé and Príncipe Football Association's details
