São Tomé and Príncipe
São Tomé and Príncipe
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
189
Laos
LaosLAO
889.62
190
Mongolia
MongoliaMNG
889.16
191
São Tomé and Príncipe
São Tomé and PríncipeSTP
888.94
192
Djibouti
DjiboutiDJI
882.76
193
Aruba
ArubaARU
879.32
Highlights
191st
Current rank
115th
Highest Rank
208th
Lowest Rank
186th
Average Rank
53
Biggest climb
27
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
191--
2023
191184191
2022
186183189
2021
189187191
2020
187181187
2019
181180190
2018
185179187
2017
178151178
2016
153150174
2015
156156193
