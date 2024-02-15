World Ranking
South Sudan
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
164
|998
165
|990.61
166
|989.29
167
|988.67
168
|981.26
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
166th
Current rank
134th
Highest Rank
205th
Lowest Rank
172nd
Average Rank
54
Biggest climb
199
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|166
|-
|-
2023
|166
|163
|168
2022
|165
|161
|168
2021
|167
|163
|169
2020
|163
|163
|169
2019
|169
|162
|173
2018
|164
|153
|164
2017
|153
|143
|169
2016
|168
|139
|169
2015
|138
|134
|198
South Sudan Football Association's details
Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?
Ranking Procedures
How rankings are calculated?