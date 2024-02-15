World Ranking
South Sudan
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
164
Andorra
AndorraAND
998
165
Papua New Guinea
Papua New GuineaPNG
990.61
166
South Sudan
South SudanSSD
989.29
167
St Lucia
St LuciaLCA
988.67
168
Fiji
FijiFIJ
981.26
Highlights
166th
Current rank
134th
Highest Rank
205th
Lowest Rank
172nd
Average Rank
54
Biggest climb
199
Biggest fall
Timeline
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
166--
2023
166163168
2022
165161168
2021
167163169
2020
163163169
2019
169162173
2018
164153164
2017
153143169
2016
168139169
2015
138134198
