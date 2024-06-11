South Sudan Football Association
Official Sitewww.ssfaonline.com
Address
Nyakuron West,
Plot No. 58B,,
Old Yei Road Near Hass Petroleum & Toyota House,
JUBA
South Sudan
Phone: +211/913 333 975
Email:ssfajuba@gmail.com
President
Augustino PAREK
Vice President
Charles UKECH
General Secretary
Victor LUAL
Treasurer
Isaac MOBUTU
Media And Communication Manager
Daniel GABRIEL
Technical Director
Salyi LOLAKU
National Coach Men
Nicolas DUPUIS
National Coach Women
Sidi KAROUNE
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Januar FREZER
Head/Director of the Referees Department
DOBUOL PUK
Referee Coordinator
Emmanuel Taban Seme ELISA
Futsal Coordinator
Joseph APAI
