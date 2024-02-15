World Ranking
Sri Lanka
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
202
|835.81
203
|833.01
204
|822.03
205
|821.91
206
|818.57
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
204th
Current rank
122nd
Highest Rank
207th
Lowest Rank
164th
Average Rank
33
Biggest climb
18
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|204
|-
|-
2023
|204
|202
|207
2022
|207
|204
|207
2021
|204
|204
|206
2020
|206
|206
|206
2019
|205
|200
|205
2018
|201
|199
|204
2017
|200
|196
|200
2016
|195
|187
|195
2015
|194
|172
|194
