World Ranking
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka
Back
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
202
Bahamas
BahamasBAH
835.81
203
Liechtenstein
LiechtensteinLIE
833.01
204
Sri Lanka
Sri LankaSRI
822.03
205
Guam
GuamGUM
821.91
206
Turks and Caicos Islands
Turks and Caicos IslandsTCA
818.57
Full Men's ranking
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
204th
Current rank
122nd
Highest Rank
207th
Lowest Rank
164th
Average Rank
33
Biggest climb
18
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
204--
2023
204202207
2022
207204207
2021
204204206
2020
206206206
2019
205200205
2018
201199204
2017
200196200
2016
195187195
2015
194172194
Football Federation of Sri Lanka's details

Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?

Read more about the Football Federation of Sri Lanka
Ranking Procedures
How rankings are calculated?
Men's Ranking Procedures

After a long period testing and analysing the best way to calculate the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking, a new model took effect in August 2018 after approval by the FIFA Council.

Men's Ranking Procedures
Women's Ranking Procedures

In the FIFA Women's World Ranking (WWR) teams are ranked according to a value that is a measure of their actual strength. One of the benefits of this is that a considerable amount can be learned about the ranking value (or rating points) of a team.

Women's Ranking Procedures

World Ranking

Men's Ranking

See latest status of the FIFA-Coca Cola Men's World Ranking

Go to Men's Ranking
Women's Ranking

See latest status of the FIFA-Coca Cola Women's World Ranking

Go to Women's Ranking