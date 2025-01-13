FIFA.com

Football Federation of Sri Lanka

Information
Contact

Official Site

www.football.lk

Address

100/9 Independence Avenue,

07 COLOMBO

Sri Lanka

Contact

Phone: +94-11/268 6120

Email:sri@the-afc.com

Fax: +94-11/268 2471

Organisation

President

Jaswar UMARU LEBBE

Senior Vice President

Ranjith RODRIGO

Vice President

Manil FERNANDO

Pradeep KARUNATILEKE

Saman NAGAHAWATHA

General Secretary

Eraj WIMALASURIYA

Treasurer

Antony F. SELLER

National Coach Men

Abdullah AL MUTAIRI

National Coach Women

N.S.M.H. ROOMY

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Jaswar UMARU LEBBE

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Sampath NAKANDALA

Referee Coordinator

Sampath NAKANDALA

