Football Federation of Sri Lanka
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.football.lk
Address
100/9 Independence Avenue,
07 COLOMBO
Sri Lanka
Contact
Phone: +94-11/268 6120
Email:sri@the-afc.com
Fax: +94-11/268 2471
Organisation
President
Jaswar UMARU LEBBE
Senior Vice President
Ranjith RODRIGO
Vice President
Manil FERNANDO
Pradeep KARUNATILEKE
Saman NAGAHAWATHA
General Secretary
Eraj WIMALASURIYA
Treasurer
Antony F. SELLER
National Coach Men
Abdullah AL MUTAIRI
National Coach Women
N.S.M.H. ROOMY
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Jaswar UMARU LEBBE
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Sampath NAKANDALA
Referee Coordinator
Sampath NAKANDALA
FIFA Foundation
Record number of NGOs to participate in the FIFA Foundation Community Programme
13 Jan 2025
Member Associations
"A cornerstone of football development": Financial Governance workshop held in Sri Lanka
12 Nov 2024