Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
30
1
Poland
PolandPOL
1520.24
31
1
Ecuador
EcuadorECU
1519.2
32
2
Serbia
SerbiaSRB
1517.43
33
2
Peru
PeruPER
1512.68
34
2
Scotland
ScotlandSCO
1506.89
Highlights
32nd
Current rank
13th
Highest Rank
66th
Lowest Rank
33rd
Average Rank
15
Biggest climb
23
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
32--
2023
342534
2022
292129
2021
232330
2020
302931
2019
292935
2018
292937
2017
363252
2016
444356
2015
563866
