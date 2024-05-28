Football Association of Serbia
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.fss.rs
Address
Terazije 35,
P.O. Box 263,
11000 BELGRADE
Serbia
Contact
Phone: +381-11/323 4253
Email:office@fss.rs
Fax: +381-11/323 3433
Organisation
President
Dragan DZAJIC
Vice President
Branislav NEDIMOVIC
Branko ZECEVIC
Janos ZEMBERI
Sandra SREMCEVIC
General Secretary
Branko RADUJKO
Treasurer
Vera MITIN
Media And Communication Manager
Nebojsa PETROVIC
Technical Director
Miroslav TANJGA
National Coach Men
Dragan STOJKOVIC
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Dejan SANTRAC
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Igor RADOJCIC
Referee Coordinator
Igor RADOJCIC
Futsal Coordinator
Bojan PAVICEVIC
