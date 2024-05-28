FIFA.com

Football Association of Serbia

Information
Contact

Official Site

www.fss.rs

Address

Terazije 35,

P.O. Box 263,

11000 BELGRADE

Serbia

Contact

Phone: +381-11/323 4253

Email:office@fss.rs

Fax: +381-11/323 3433

Organisation

President

Dragan DZAJIC

Vice President

Branislav NEDIMOVIC

Branko ZECEVIC

Janos ZEMBERI

Sandra SREMCEVIC

General Secretary

Branko RADUJKO

Treasurer

Vera MITIN

Media And Communication Manager

Nebojsa PETROVIC

Technical Director

Miroslav TANJGA

National Coach Men

Dragan STOJKOVIC

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Dejan SANTRAC

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Igor RADOJCIC

Referee Coordinator

Igor RADOJCIC

Futsal Coordinator

Bojan PAVICEVIC

