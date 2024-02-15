World Ranking
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
196
Tonga
TongaTGA
856.18
197
Cayman Islands
Cayman IslandsCAY
851.19
198
Somalia
SomaliaSOM
845.66
199
Seychelles
SeychellesSEY
845.53
200
Timor-Leste
Timor-LesteTLS
843.4
Highlights
198th
Current rank
158th
Highest Rank
207th
Lowest Rank
192nd
Average Rank
22
Biggest climb
11
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
198--
2023
198194201
2022
204194204
2021
194194197
2020
197196197
2019
196196204
2018
204204207
2017
206205206
2016
205204205
2015
204202206
