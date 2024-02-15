World Ranking
Somalia
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
196
|856.18
197
|851.19
198
|845.66
199
|845.53
200
|843.4
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
198th
Current rank
158th
Highest Rank
207th
Lowest Rank
192nd
Average Rank
22
Biggest climb
11
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|198
|-
|-
2023
|198
|194
|201
2022
|204
|194
|204
2021
|194
|194
|197
2020
|197
|196
|197
2019
|196
|196
|204
2018
|204
|204
|207
2017
|206
|205
|206
2016
|205
|204
|205
2015
|204
|202
|206
