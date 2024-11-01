Somali Football Federation
Official Sitewww.footballsomalia.so
Address
Attention: currently no postal delivery (only DHL),
DHL Mogadishu,
BN 03040 MOGADISHU
Somalia
Phone: +252-61/799 5553
Email:admin@footballsomalia.so
Fax: +25-21/600 601
President
Ali Abdi MOHAMED
Senior Vice President
Ahmed TAKAL
General Secretary
Yusuf MUHUDIN
Treasurer
Ali AHMED
Technical Director
Awil Ismail MOHAMED
National Coach Men
Rachid LOUSTEQUE
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Awies NUR AHMED
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Awies NUR AHMED
Referee Coordinator
Awies NUR AHMED
Futsal Coordinator
Yusuf MUMIN
