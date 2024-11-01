FIFA.com

Somali Football Federation
www.footballsomalia.so

Address

Attention: currently no postal delivery (only DHL),

DHL Mogadishu,

BN 03040 MOGADISHU

Somalia

Phone: +252-61/799 5553

Email:admin@footballsomalia.so

Fax: +25-21/600 601

Organisation

President

Ali Abdi MOHAMED

Senior Vice President

Ahmed TAKAL

General Secretary

Yusuf MUHUDIN

Treasurer

Ali AHMED

Technical Director

Awil Ismail MOHAMED

National Coach Men

Rachid LOUSTEQUE

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Awies NUR AHMED

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Awies NUR AHMED

Referee Coordinator

Awies NUR AHMED

Futsal Coordinator

Yusuf MUMIN

Somalia Ranking
