World Ranking
Solomon Islands
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
129
2
|1121.34
130
4
|1114.8
131
1
|1113.57
132
2
|1110.17
133
|1107.04
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
131st
Current rank
120th
Highest Rank
200th
Lowest Rank
154th
Average Rank
40
Biggest climb
24
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|131
|-
|-
2023
|132
|131
|134
2022
|136
|136
|142
2021
|141
|140
|143
2020
|141
|139
|141
2019
|141
|139
|143
2018
|144
|143
|153
2017
|151
|148
|188
2016
|187
|176
|200
2015
|200
|183
|200
