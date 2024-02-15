World Ranking
Solomon Islands
Solomon Islands
Back
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
129
2
Central African Republic
Central African RepublicCTA
1121.34
130
4
The Gambia
The GambiaGAM
1114.8
131
1
Solomon Islands
Solomon IslandsSOL
1113.57
132
2
Malaysia
MalaysiaMAS
1110.17
133
Rwanda
RwandaRWA
1107.04
Full Men's ranking
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
131st
Current rank
120th
Highest Rank
200th
Lowest Rank
154th
Average Rank
40
Biggest climb
24
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
131--
2023
132131134
2022
136136142
2021
141140143
2020
141139141
2019
141139143
2018
144143153
2017
151148188
2016
187176200
2015
200183200
Solomon Islands Football Federation's details

Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?

Read more about the Solomon Islands Football Federation
Ranking Procedures
How rankings are calculated?
Men's Ranking Procedures

After a long period testing and analysing the best way to calculate the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking, a new model took effect in August 2018 after approval by the FIFA Council.

Men's Ranking Procedures
Women's Ranking Procedures

In the FIFA Women's World Ranking (WWR) teams are ranked according to a value that is a measure of their actual strength. One of the benefits of this is that a considerable amount can be learned about the ranking value (or rating points) of a team.

Women's Ranking Procedures

World Ranking

Men's Ranking

See latest status of the FIFA-Coca Cola Men's World Ranking

Go to Men's Ranking
Women's Ranking

See latest status of the FIFA-Coca Cola Women's World Ranking

Go to Women's Ranking