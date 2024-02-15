World Ranking
San Marino
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
206
|818.57
207
|807.57
208
|796.78
209
|785.69
210
|741.61
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
210th
Current rank
118th
Highest Rank
211th
Lowest Rank
183rd
Average Rank
28
Biggest climb
30
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|210
|-
|-
2023
|210
|207
|211
2022
|211
|210
|211
2021
|210
|209
|210
2020
|210
|209
|210
2019
|209
|209
|211
2018
|211
|203
|211
2017
|204
|202
|204
2016
|202
|198
|202
2015
|198
|179
|198
