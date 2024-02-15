World Ranking
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
206
Turks and Caicos Islands
Turks and Caicos IslandsTCA
818.57
207
British Virgin Islands
British Virgin IslandsVGB
807.57
208
US Virgin Islands
US Virgin IslandsVIR
796.78
209
Anguilla
AnguillaAIA
785.69
210
San Marino
San MarinoSMR
741.61
Highlights
210th
Current rank
118th
Highest Rank
211th
Lowest Rank
183rd
Average Rank
28
Biggest climb
30
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
210--
2023
210207211
2022
211210211
2021
210209210
2020
210209210
2019
209209211
2018
211203211
2017
204202204
2016
202198202
2015
198179198
Men's Ranking Procedures

After a long period testing and analysing the best way to calculate the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking, a new model took effect in August 2018 after approval by the FIFA Council.

Women's Ranking Procedures

In the FIFA Women's World Ranking (WWR) teams are ranked according to a value that is a measure of their actual strength. One of the benefits of this is that a considerable amount can be learned about the ranking value (or rating points) of a team.

