Sammarinese Football Association
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.fsgc.sm
Address
Strada di Montecchio,
17,
47890 SAN MARINO
San Marino
Contact
Phone: +378-054/999 0515
Email:fsgc@omniway.sm
Fax: +378-054/999 2348
Organisation
President
Marco TURA
Vice President
Alessandro GIAQUINTO
General Secretary
Luigi ZAFFERANI
Treasurer
Filippo BRONZETTI
Media And Communication Manager
Luca PELLICCIONI
Technical Director
Daniele ARRIGONI
National Coach Men
Roberto CEVOLI
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Cristiano ASCARI
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Marcello BUSIGNANI
Referee Coordinator
Stefano PODESCHI
Futsal Coordinator
Stefano BEVITORI
