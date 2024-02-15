World Ranking
El Salvador
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
79
9
|1310.5
80
6
|1307.6
81
3
|1306.14
82
4
|1297.32
83
2
|1289.9
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
81st
Current rank
49th
Highest Rank
169th
Lowest Rank
91st
Average Rank
55
Biggest climb
53
Biggest fall
Timeline
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|81
|-
|-
2023
|78
|75
|78
2022
|74
|70
|74
2021
|70
|64
|70
2020
|70
|68
|70
2019
|69
|68
|73
2018
|70
|70
|90
2017
|100
|97
|138
2016
|137
|97
|140
2015
|99
|84
|110
Salvadoran Football Association's details
Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?
Ranking Procedures
How rankings are calculated?