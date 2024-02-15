World Ranking
El Salvador
El Salvador
Back
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
79
9
Equatorial Guinea
Equatorial GuineaEQG
1310.5
80
6
Oman
OmanOMA
1307.6
81
3
El Salvador
El SalvadorSLV
1306.14
82
4
Bahrain
BahrainBHR
1297.32
83
2
Bulgaria
BulgariaBUL
1289.9
Full Men's ranking
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
81st
Current rank
49th
Highest Rank
169th
Lowest Rank
91st
Average Rank
55
Biggest climb
53
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
81--
2023
787578
2022
747074
2021
706470
2020
706870
2019
696873
2018
707090
2017
10097138
2016
13797140
2015
9984110
Salvadoran Football Association's details

Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?

Read more about the Salvadoran Football Association
Ranking Procedures
How rankings are calculated?
Men's Ranking Procedures

After a long period testing and analysing the best way to calculate the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking, a new model took effect in August 2018 after approval by the FIFA Council.

Men's Ranking Procedures
Women's Ranking Procedures

In the FIFA Women's World Ranking (WWR) teams are ranked according to a value that is a measure of their actual strength. One of the benefits of this is that a considerable amount can be learned about the ranking value (or rating points) of a team.

Women's Ranking Procedures

World Ranking

Men's Ranking

See latest status of the FIFA-Coca Cola Men's World Ranking

Go to Men's Ranking
Women's Ranking

See latest status of the FIFA-Coca Cola Women's World Ranking

Go to Women's Ranking