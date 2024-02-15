World Ranking
Sierra Leone
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
126th
Current rank
50th
Highest Rank
172nd
Lowest Rank
111th
Average Rank
30
Biggest climb
40
Biggest fall
Timeline
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|126
|-
|-
2023
|127
|117
|127
2022
|116
|107
|117
2021
|108
|106
|116
2020
|116
|116
|120
2019
|118
|114
|118
2018
|115
|97
|116
2017
|97
|76
|113
2016
|96
|88
|121
2015
|118
|83
|121
