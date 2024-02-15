World Ranking
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
124
Zimbabwe
ZimbabweZIM
1144.56
125
Cyprus
CyprusCYP
1143.42
126
1
Sierra Leone
Sierra LeoneSLE
1137.36
127
1
Sudan
SudanSDN
1128.74
128
1
Niger
NigerNIG
1127.75
Highlights
126th
Current rank
50th
Highest Rank
172nd
Lowest Rank
111th
Average Rank
30
Biggest climb
40
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
126--
2023
127117127
2022
116107117
2021
108106116
2020
116116120
2019
118114118
2018
11597116
2017
9776113
2016
9688121
2015
11883121
