World Ranking
St Kitts and Nevis
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
147th
Current rank
73rd
Highest Rank
176th
Lowest Rank
132nd
Average Rank
42
Biggest climb
35
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|147
|-
|-
2023
|147
|136
|147
2022
|140
|139
|142
2021
|138
|135
|140
2020
|140
|137
|140
2019
|139
|131
|140
2018
|136
|107
|136
2017
|111
|73
|125
2016
|80
|73
|121
2015
|121
|101
|121
