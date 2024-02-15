World Ranking
St Kitts and Nevis
St Kitts and Nevis
Back
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
145
1
Ethiopia
EthiopiaETH
1068.79
146
1
Botswana
BotswanaBOT
1064.5
147
St Kitts and Nevis
St Kitts and NevisSKN
1057.05
148
Lesotho
LesothoLES
1047.27
149
Eswatini
EswatiniSWZ
1045.88
Full Men's ranking
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
147th
Current rank
73rd
Highest Rank
176th
Lowest Rank
132nd
Average Rank
42
Biggest climb
35
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
147--
2023
147136147
2022
140139142
2021
138135140
2020
140137140
2019
139131140
2018
136107136
2017
11173125
2016
8073121
2015
121101121
St Kitts and Nevis Football Association's details

Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?

Read more about the St Kitts and Nevis Football Association
Ranking Procedures
How rankings are calculated?
Men's Ranking Procedures

After a long period testing and analysing the best way to calculate the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking, a new model took effect in August 2018 after approval by the FIFA Council.

Men's Ranking Procedures
Women's Ranking Procedures

In the FIFA Women's World Ranking (WWR) teams are ranked according to a value that is a measure of their actual strength. One of the benefits of this is that a considerable amount can be learned about the ranking value (or rating points) of a team.

Women's Ranking Procedures

World Ranking

Men's Ranking

See latest status of the FIFA-Coca Cola Men's World Ranking

Go to Men's Ranking
Women's Ranking

See latest status of the FIFA-Coca Cola Women's World Ranking

Go to Women's Ranking