Singapore
Singapore
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
154
4
Hong Kong, China
Hong Kong, ChinaHKG
1022.91
155
Moldova
MoldovaMDA
1022.6
156
Singapore
SingaporeSGP
1020.5
157
Guyana
GuyanaGUY
1018.14
158
Afghanistan
AfghanistanAFG
1017.68
Highlights
156th
Current rank
73rd
Highest Rank
173rd
Lowest Rank
128th
Average Rank
29
Biggest climb
31
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
156--
2023
156155158
2022
160158161
2021
160158160
2020
158157158
2019
157157165
2018
165165173
2017
172157173
2016
165148171
2015
149149162
