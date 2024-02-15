World Ranking
Singapore
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
154
4
|1022.91
155
|1022.6
156
|1020.5
157
|1018.14
158
|1017.68
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
156th
Current rank
73rd
Highest Rank
173rd
Lowest Rank
128th
Average Rank
29
Biggest climb
31
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|156
|-
|-
2023
|156
|155
|158
2022
|160
|158
|161
2021
|160
|158
|160
2020
|158
|157
|158
2019
|157
|157
|165
2018
|165
|165
|173
2017
|172
|157
|173
2016
|165
|148
|171
2015
|149
|149
|162
