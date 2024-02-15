World Ranking
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
197
Cayman Islands
Cayman IslandsCAY
851.19
198
Somalia
SomaliaSOM
845.66
199
Seychelles
SeychellesSEY
845.53
200
Timor-Leste
Timor-LesteTLS
843.4
201
Gibraltar
GibraltarGIB
840.8
Full Men's ranking
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
199th
Current rank
129th
Highest Rank
202nd
Lowest Rank
181st
Average Rank
35
Biggest climb
12
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
199--
2023
199194199
2022
199195199
2021
197197202
2020
202202202
2019
200189200
2018
189188194
2017
192185196
2016
186178191
2015
189177192
