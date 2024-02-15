World Ranking
Seychelles
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
197
|851.19
198
|845.66
199
|845.53
200
|843.4
201
|840.8
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
199th
Current rank
129th
Highest Rank
202nd
Lowest Rank
181st
Average Rank
35
Biggest climb
12
Biggest fall
Timeline
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|199
|-
|-
2023
|199
|194
|199
2022
|199
|195
|199
2021
|197
|197
|202
2020
|202
|202
|202
2019
|200
|189
|200
2018
|189
|188
|194
2017
|192
|185
|196
2016
|186
|178
|191
2015
|189
|177
|192
