FIFA.com

Seychelles Football Federation

Seychelles Football Federation
Information
Contact

Official Site

seyfoot.com

Address

Maison Football,

Roche Caiman,

P.O. Box 843,

MAHE

Seychelles

Contact

Phone: +248/4601 160

Email:admin@seyfoot.com

Fax: +248/4601 163

Organisation

President

Elvis CHETTY

Vice President

Dolor ERNESTA

Roch HENRIETTE

General Secretary

Denis ROSE

Treasurer

Jonathan PAUL

Media And Communication Manager

Louis NOURRICE

Technical Director

Osama HAROUN

National Coach Men

Ralph JEAN-LOUIS

National Coach Women

Chris YIP-AU

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Jason DAMOO

Referee Coordinator

Steve MARIE

Futsal Coordinator

Damien JEAN

Seychelles Ranking
Full Men's ranking
Full Women's Ranking
Cookie Settings