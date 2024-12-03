Seychelles Football Federation
Information
Contact
Official Siteseyfoot.com
Address
Maison Football,
Roche Caiman,
P.O. Box 843,
MAHE
Seychelles
Contact
Phone: +248/4601 160
Email:admin@seyfoot.com
Fax: +248/4601 163
Organisation
President
Elvis CHETTY
Vice President
Dolor ERNESTA
Roch HENRIETTE
General Secretary
Denis ROSE
Treasurer
Jonathan PAUL
Media And Communication Manager
Louis NOURRICE
Technical Director
Osama HAROUN
National Coach Men
Ralph JEAN-LOUIS
National Coach Women
Chris YIP-AU
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Jason DAMOO
Referee Coordinator
Steve MARIE
Futsal Coordinator
Damien JEAN
FIFA and adidas Reveal FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Seychelles 2025™ Official Match Ball
27 Nov 2024