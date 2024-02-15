World Ranking
Sudan
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
125
|1143.42
126
1
|1137.36
127
1
|1128.74
128
1
|1127.75
129
2
|1121.34
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
127th
Current rank
74th
Highest Rank
164th
Lowest Rank
115th
Average Rank
42
Biggest climb
44
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|127
|-
|-
2023
|128
|128
|131
2022
|128
|128
|133
2021
|125
|121
|127
2020
|127
|127
|128
2019
|128
|127
|130
2018
|127
|117
|135
2017
|136
|134
|164
2016
|135
|128
|148
2015
|134
|84
|134
Sudan Football Association's details
Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?
Ranking Procedures
How rankings are calculated?