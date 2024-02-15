World Ranking
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
125
Cyprus
CyprusCYP
1143.42
126
1
Sierra Leone
Sierra LeoneSLE
1137.36
127
1
Sudan
SudanSDN
1128.74
128
1
Niger
NigerNIG
1127.75
129
2
Central African Republic
Central African RepublicCTA
1121.34
Highlights
127th
Current rank
74th
Highest Rank
164th
Lowest Rank
115th
Average Rank
42
Biggest climb
44
Biggest fall
Timeline
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
127--
2023
128128131
2022
128128133
2021
125121127
2020
127127128
2019
128127130
2018
127117135
2017
136134164
2016
135128148
2015
13484134
Sudan Football Association's details

Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?

Read more about the Sudan Football Association
